Installed capacity of wind and photovoltaic power in Shandong exceeds 100 million kilowatts

Xinhua) 10:22, January 09, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 7, 2025 shows an offshore wind farm in the waters of Laizhou City, east China's Shandong Province. Recently, data from Shandong branch of State Grid shows that the installed capacity of wind and photovoltaic power in Shandong has exceeded 100 million kilowatts. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 8, 2025 shows a salt-photovoltaic complementary power project in Laizhou City, east China's Shandong Province. Recently, data from Shandong branch of State Grid shows that the installed capacity of wind and photovoltaic power in Shandong has exceeded 100 million kilowatts. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 8, 2025 shows a salt-photovoltaic complementary power project and salt fields in Laizhou City, east China's Shandong Province. Recently, data from Shandong branch of State Grid shows that the installed capacity of wind and photovoltaic power in Shandong has exceeded 100 million kilowatts. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 8, 2025 shows an offshore photovoltaic power project in the waters of Zhaoyuan City, east China's Shandong Province. Recently, data from Shandong branch of State Grid shows that the installed capacity of wind and photovoltaic power in Shandong has exceeded 100 million kilowatts. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

This photo taken on Jan. 7, 2025 shows an offshore wind farm in the waters of Laizhou City, east China's Shandong Province. Recently, data from Shandong branch of State Grid shows that the installed capacity of wind and photovoltaic power in Shandong has exceeded 100 million kilowatts. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

