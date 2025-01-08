Couplet culture thrives in Sidi village, N China's Shanxi

Couplets, known as Yinglian in Chinese, are one of the treasures of Chinese traditional culture. As the saying goes, "The most exquisite form of literature is poetry; the finest essence of poetry is found in couplets." They are a popular art form enjoyed by the masses and are flexible in their use. For centuries, couplets have carried the Chinese people's hopes for a better life. Whether during festive occasions like weddings or the Chinese New Year, or for major family events, couplets are a vital part of the celebration.

Wenxi couplets, as a cultural symbol of north China's Shanxi Province, from Wenxi county have gained fame both domestically and internationally. Recently, the Wenxi county poetry and couplets association, established in 1999, received national recognition for promoting couplet culture.

Sidi village serves as a vivid example of the rich couplet culture in the county. 25 years ago, several villagers who were passionate about Chinese traditional culture proposed the idea of revitalizing the village through couplet culture.

In 2000, Wen Shun and several other retired teachers initiated the Sidi village Yinglian branch. Today, the branch has 113 members, including 10 who are members of the Yinglian Society of China.

After its establishment, the Sidi village Yinglian branch regularly organized activities, including regular lectures, giving out Yinglian to model families, and offering free calligraphy training sessions. Members of the branch create couplets for villagers for personal celebrations like those for babies' first month birthdays, graduations, birthdays of the elderly, weddings, and funerals.

Members of the branch also compose couplets for major national festivals, which are then displayed in the village's cultural hall.

In 2012, Sidi village was recognized as a national couplet culture village by the Yinglian Society of China. This recognition affirmed the village's cultural development.

Ji Pingjuan, who spent decades working away from home, returned to Sidi village in 2017 and was elected head of the villagers' committee. She raised over 20 million yuan (about $2.74 million) to revive a malleable iron factory, creating jobs for villagers. She also improved the infrastructure in the village and invested over 100,000 yuan in supporting the village's cultural festival.

With a particular passion for couplets, Ji has led teams to engage in exchanges in other regions for several years, exploring the couplet cultural industry while supporting free training for the village's students during summer and winter vacations. Her efforts have reinvigorated elderly enthusiasts of couplets and strengthened the village's resolve to promote cultural development.

"Over the past years, the village has provided us with brushes, ink, paper, and inkstones. To be honest, without the support of the villagers' committee, the Sidi village Yinglian branch could hardly have kept going," said villager Pan Kaiji.

Sidi's couplet culture has been covered by media outlets in Southeast Asia and Europe.

Since 2017, elderly enthusiasts of couplets have launched training sessions on traditional Chinese culture, including couplets and calligraphy, for students aged 8 years old and above during summer vacations for eight consecutive years. To date, over 300 students have participated in the training sessions, which have facilitated the inheritance of the village's couplet culture.

Like all Chinese villages, Sidi village truly comes alive during the Spring Festival. With the Spring Festival approaching, members of the Sidi village Yinglian branch have been busy writing Spring Festival couplets.

They've written Spring Festival couplets for villagers free of charge for 25 consecutive years. In recent years, their services have expanded beyond the village to township and county levels, bringing these festive red couplets to many households.

