Chinese amputee summits snow-capped mountain 5,000 meters above sea level

People's Daily Online) 09:17, January 08, 2025

Wang Hui, a 29-year-old amputee from Handan, north China's Hebei Province, poses for a photo with a banner saying "Life is like an expansive field, not a fixed track" at the top of Aotaina Snow Mountain in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 8, 2024. The mountain is over 5,000 meters above sea level. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

"Mom, life is like an expansive field, not a fixed track. I will keep going!"

Standing at the summit of Aotaina Snow Mountain in southwest China's Sichuan Province, over 5,000 meters above sea level, 29-year-old Wang Hui, a man from Handan, north China's Hebei Province, proudly held up a banner and shouted these words on Nov. 8, 2024.

His emotional declaration quickly went viral, becoming a trending topic that garnered widespread attention.

"The most striking thing wasn't just the views from the mountaintop," commented one internet user, who was deeply moved by Wang's unyielding spirit and remarkable courage.

"This is my first time conquering a snow mountain. My bigger dream is to one day reach the summit of Mount Qomolangma—the ultimate goal for any mountaineering enthusiast," Wang said.

Before this snow mountain experience, Wang had already conquered over 30 mountains since starting his climbing journey in 2023, including some of China's most famous peaks, such as Mount Tai, Mount Huashan, Mount Huangshan, among others.

After successfully summiting these mountains, Wang started to prepare himself for the challenge of snow mountains. He didn't tell his mom before the trip, as he didn’t want her to worry.

Wang Hui, a 29-year-old amputee from Handan, north China's Hebei Province, poses for a photo with his crutches after climbing to the top of Mount Hengshan in north China's Shanxi Province, June 13, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

"Aotaina Snow Mountain is considered an excellent snow mountain for entry-level climbers. Climbing a snow mountain is very different from climbing regular mountains in scenic areas. I searched online for tips, bought non-slip gripper spikes for my shoes and crutches, and hired a guide," Wang said.

To adapt to the high altitude, he even took a short climb at Mount Qomolangma's base camp, which sits at 5,200 meters above sea level.

The journey was not without struggles, but he succeeded.

There were 12 people in his climbing group. Wang worried he might hold them up, so he pushed himself hard to stay ahead of the pack.

"When I finally reached the summit, I realized I had gotten there over an hour before the others. I was surprised by my own pace," he recalled.

"Along the way, I received encouragement from many fellow climbers. They asked to take pictures with me and said I gave them great motivation. In fact, they were a huge source of strength for me too. They made me feel I'm truly amazing," Wang said.

Mountaineering has transformed Wang's life, helping him overcome the "mountain in his heart" since he lost his right leg to illness in 2021.

Wang's mother, Wang Cuirong, still recalls that difficult time when her son was so depressed about his future that he isolated himself from everyone.

"He wouldn't speak much back then, nor did he want to see anyone. If neighbors came over, he'd ask me to close the door and not let them disturb him," she said, her eyes brimming with unshed tears.

Determined not to burden his family, Wang decided to gradually regain his strength, trying out various activities like swimming, ping-pong, and badminton.

"Honestly, I gradually found those activities not challenging enough. Then, I came across climbing videos on social media and thought they were so cool. And I wondered, 'Could I do this?'" Wang said.

He has answered that question with action.

Today, he can't recall the first mountain he climbed, but he clearly remembers that his journey of mountaineering has never slowed down since.

His mother is overjoyed to see the changes in her son. "He's much brighter and more cheerful, and his mentality is so much better than before. I hope he can soar like the birds in the sky. Our entire family is very supportive of him, and we hope he will fulfill his dream," she said.

"Mountain-climbing isn't as complicated as people might think," Wang said, adding that people can wear comfortable casual or sports clothes to climb a mountain. "What matters is that you put your ideas into practice."

"Of course, for snow mountains, you need to be well-prepared," he noted.

Wang plans to climb another peak before the upcoming Spring Festival, though he's still undecided on which one.

