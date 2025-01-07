Spectacular! Golden glow of the sun casting its light on Meili Snow Mountain

People's Daily Online) 11:17, January 07, 2025

Meili Snow Mountain, located in Deqin county, Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, is a sacred pilgrimage site for Tibetan Buddhists and one of the most significant spiritual landmarks in the border area between Yunnan and the Tibet Autonomous Region.

On Jan. 6, 2025, the sun and clouds created a majestic scene with shadows being displayed across the mountain. It is said that those who are fortunate enough to witness the golden glow of the sun shining on Meili Snow Mountain will be blessed with good luck. （Video courtesy Song Hongliang）

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Du Mingming)