U.S. Capitol building encircled by security fencing in Washington, D.C.
This photo taken on Jan. 5, 2025 shows the U.S. Capitol building encircled by security fencing in Washington, D.C., the United States. After the 2020 U.S. presidential election, then-President Donald Trump, a Republican, refused to concede to his Democratic opponent Joe Biden and repeatedly claimed that there was widespread election fraud. On Jan. 6, 2021, thousands of Trump supporters violently broke into the Capitol building, and interrupted the certifying process of the 2020 presidential election, prompting hundreds of lawmakers to evacuate in panic. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)
Photos
