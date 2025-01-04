In pics: parade on Barkhor Street in Lhasa
Models wearing traditional Tibetan costumes take part in a parade on Barkhor Street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 3, 2025. The parade, part of a New Year costume show, was held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Models wearing traditional Tibetan costumes take part in a parade on Barkhor Street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 3, 2025. The parade, part of a New Year costume show, was held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Models wearing traditional Tibetan costumes take part in a parade on Barkhor Street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 3, 2025. The parade, part of a New Year costume show, was held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
A model wearing traditional Tibetan costume takes part in a parade on Barkhor Street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 3, 2025. The parade, part of a New Year costume show, was held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Models wearing traditional Tibetan costumes take part in a parade on Barkhor Street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 3, 2025. The parade, part of a New Year costume show, was held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
A model wearing traditional Tibetan costume takes part in a parade on Barkhor Street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 3, 2025. The parade, part of a New Year costume show, was held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
A model wearing traditional Tibetan costume takes part in a parade on Barkhor Street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 3, 2025. The parade, part of a New Year costume show, was held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Photos
Related Stories
- Look at these pics closely!
- Pics of history and reality of Berlin seen to mark 70th anniv. of WWII
- In pics: walls' rejuvenation in C China's Hunan
- Int'l Painting Trade Center in Harbin opens to public
- The beautiful pictures of ancient Chinese architecture
- China’s young shutterbugs recognized
- OMG! They're so cute...
- Reuters: most impressive news pictures in past 10 years
- Look but don't trust these deceptive pictures
- Animals online
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.