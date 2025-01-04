In pics: parade on Barkhor Street in Lhasa

January 04, 2025

Models wearing traditional Tibetan costumes take part in a parade on Barkhor Street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 3, 2025. The parade, part of a New Year costume show, was held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

