36th China Harbin International Ice Sculpture Competition kicks off
In this aerial drone photo, competitors work on ice sculptures during the 36th China Harbin International Ice Sculpture Competition at Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 3, 2025. A total of 30 teams from 12 countries and regions participated in the competition. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
