Surging number of foreign tourists enter Hainan visa-free in 2024

Xinhua) 10:15, January 04, 2025

HAIKOU, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- In 2024, the number of foreign tourists that entered south China's island province of Hainan visa-free surged by 283 percent compared to the previous year, local authorities said Friday.

Hainan handled 2.14 million inbound and outbound trips crossing the border in 2024, with foreign travelers accounting for 47.5 percent of the total, according to the Haikou General Station of Immigration Inspection.

Hainan has long enjoyed favorable visa-free entry policies in China. The majority of foreigners who enter Hainan do so under the visa-free entry policy.

In recent years, China has introduced numerous measures to facilitate travel for foreign tourists. At the end of last year, the country announced a significant relaxation of its visa-free transit policy, extending the permitted stay for eligible foreign travelers from the initial 72 hours and subsequent 144 hours to 240 hours, or 10 days.

According to Rao Jun, who works at the inspection station, the number of border inspection channels in Hainan has grown from 39 to 98, which helped ensure faster, smoother customs clearance.

Hainan's three main airports, Haikou Meilan International Airport, Sanya Phoenix International Airport and Qionghai Boao International Airport, currently operate 70 international routes, connecting nearly 40 cities worldwide.

