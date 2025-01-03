China's central bank conducts reverse repos Thursday

Xinhua) 08:40, January 03, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank conducted 24.8 billion yuan (about 3.45 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.5 percent on Thursday.

The move aims to keep liquidity in the banking system at an adequate level, the central bank said.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

