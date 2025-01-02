We Are China

136th Rose Parade held in U.S.

Ecns.cn) 16:18, January 02, 2025

A float with two pandas atop a wooded forest travels down Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, California, the United States, Jan 1, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Shuo)

Thousands of spectators lined Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena to witness the 136th Rose Parade on New Year's Day. The theme of this year's parade, "Best Day Ever!" was brought to life with every float and band along the 5.5-mile route.

A float moves along Colorado Boulevard during the 136th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, the United States, Jan 1, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Shuo)

A float moves along Colorado Boulevard during the 136th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, the United States, Jan 1, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Shuo)

A float moves along Colorado Boulevard during the 136th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, the United States, Jan 1, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Shuo)

A float moves along Colorado Boulevard during the 136th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, the United States, Jan 1, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Shuo)

A float moves along Colorado Boulevard during the 136th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, the United States, Jan 1, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Shuo)

A float moves along Colorado Boulevard during the 136th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, the United States, Jan 1, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Shuo)

