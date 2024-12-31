Chinese administrative reconsideration organs rectify 39,000 cases in first 9 months
BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Administrative reconsideration bodies across China rectified 39,000 improper or illegal administrative cases in the first nine months of 2024, the Ministry of Justice said on Tuesday.
Apart from addressing individual cases, these organs have actively tackled systemic problems in administrative law enforcement, leveraging the supervisory function of administrative reconsideration, the ministry said.
Between January and September, administrative reconsideration authorities issued 4,271 written opinions and recommendations to address recurring problems in administrative law enforcement.
During the same period, they reviewed 420 normative documents, correcting 17 that were found to be in violation of the law, according to the ministry.
China enacted the revised Law on Administrative Reconsideration on Jan. 1 this year, under which administrative reconsideration would serve as the main channel for resolving administrative disputes.
