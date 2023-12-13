China sees more public interest litigation against abuse of administrative power

Xinhua) 19:18, December 13, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese prosecuting agencies filed around 787,000 public interest litigation cases against administrative departments that abused their power or failed to perform their duties from July 2017 to June 2023, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP).

The administrative cases accounted for around 90 percent of the total public interest litigation cases filed by prosecuting agencies in the six years, said Xu Xiangchun, a senior prosecutor of the SPP, at a press conference held here Wednesday.

Chinese courts have worked with prosecuting agencies in these cases to curb illegal administrative activities that undermined public interest and effectively supervise the work of administrative departments, said Geng Baojian, a senior judge of the Supreme People's Court, at the same press conference.

These litigation cases have covered a broad range of sectors, including environmental protection, food and drug safety, state assets, public land use, interests and rights of heroes and martyrs, as well as workplace safety, according to the SPP.

