China to work with Global South in solidarity for development: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 19:29, December 31, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- As the Global South made new contributions to the transformation of economic globalization and improvement of global governance in 2024, China will continue to work with the Global South in solidarity for development and the cause of human progress, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday.

In 2024, the BRICS held their first summit after expansion, and important international multilateral meetings, such as the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and the 19th G20 Summit, were held in countries of the Global South including Peru and Brazil. Some observers noted that the year 2024 is a year for the Global South.

When asked to comment on the rising momentum of the Global South at a regular press briefing, Mao noted that the emergence of the Global South is a salient feature of the changing world.

She said that over the past year, with greater BRICS cooperation getting off to a good start, the new model of the "Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus" taking shape, and the debut of the African Union in the G20, the Global South countries have joined hands to participate more actively and extensively in multilateral cooperation, making new contributions to the transformation of economic globalization and improvement of global governance.

"China has always been an important country of the Global South and stays committed to promoting solidarity and revitalization among these nations," said Mao.

Mao added that China has announced eight initiatives to support Global South cooperation, calling on the Global South to be the staunch force for peace, the core driving force for open development, the construction team of global governance, and the advocates for exchange among civilizations.

China will continue to practice genuine multilateralism, firmly safeguard the common interests of developing countries, pool the joint efforts of the Global South for solidarity and development, and make contributions to promoting the cause of human progress, said the spokesperson.

