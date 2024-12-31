Xi: China sees new business sectors, forms and models emerging

December 31, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that the country has fostered new quality productive forces in light of actual conditions, and has seen new business sectors, forms and models emerging.

China's annual production of new energy vehicles has topped 10 million for the first time in 2024, and the country has made breakthroughs in integrated circuit, artificial intelligence, quantum communications and many other fields, Xi said in his 2025 New Year message.

