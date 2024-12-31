China mourns passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter: foreign ministry
BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- China deeply mourns the passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter who had long contributed to the development of China-U.S. relations, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.
Mao described Carter as a promoter and decision-maker in the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States.
China highly commends his significant contributions to the development of China-U.S. relations and the friendly exchanges and cooperation between the two countries over the years, Mao said at a press briefing.
According to the Carter Center, Jimmy Carter, who served as the 39th president of the United States from 1977 to 1981, died on Sunday at the age of 100.
During Carter's presidency, in December 1978, China and the United States issued the Joint Communique on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the People's Republic of China and the United States of America. On Jan. 1, 1979, the two countries officially established diplomatic relations.
