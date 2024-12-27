China-U.S. military exchanges not political show: spokesperson

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- The purpose of communication and exchanges between the Chinese and U.S. militaries is not a political show to the world, said a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense on Thursday.

The current difficulties in China-U.S. military engagement are created solely by the U.S. side, said Zhang Xiaogang, the spokesperson, when commenting on a U.S. report on China's military and security development at a press conference.

China always develops bilateral and military relations with the United States under the principle of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, he said, adding that the two sides have maintained effective communication through military diplomatic channels.

He urged the U.S. side to earnestly respect China's core interests and major concerns, and refrain from crossing the lines on issues related to Taiwan, democracy and human rights, China's path and system, and China's development rights, so as to create a favorable atmosphere for dialogue and communication between the two sides.

In response to a media query about the U.S. Space Force's new component in Japan, Zhang said that China has consistently adhered to the peaceful use of outer space and opposes its weaponization and militarization.

China urged the United States to carefully examine its actions in the space domain, cease provoking confrontation, stop spreading false narratives, and make due contributions to maintaining lasting peace and security in outer space, he said.

When commenting on remarks made recently by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Japan, Zhang reiterated that the Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islets are an inherent part of China's territory and China has indisputable sovereignty over the islands in the South China Sea and their adjacent waters.

He called on the United States, Japan and certain other countries to stop spreading false narratives about China and to contribute to regional peace and stability.

