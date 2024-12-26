Multiple U.S. LA sheriff's deputies relieved of duty as feds probe beating of trans teacher

Xinhua) 09:34, December 26, 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- At least eight Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies have been relieved of duty amid a federal investigation into the beating of a transgender man last year in a 7-Eleven parking lot, the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday cited several law enforcement sources.

Last week, nearly two years after the incident, Deputy Joseph Benza III agreed to plead guilty to one felony civil rights violation in federal court. In his plea agreement, Benza admitted that he lied to the Federal Bureau of Investigation about the incident and alleged that numerous other deputies and sergeants helped obstruct the investigation and cover up the misconduct.

After confirming on Dec. 18 that Benza had been taken off the job, the next day the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said "multiple" other deputies have also been relieved of duty.

Sheriff's officials would not specify how many employees have been sidelined, but the report said that eight people, including several sergeants, were relieved of duty.

