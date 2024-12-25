Autism on sharp rise in U.S.: CDC
NEW YORK, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Autism diagnoses are undeniably on the rise in the United States, about 1 in 36 children have one, according to data the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) collected from 11 states, compared with 1 in 150 children in 2000, and researchers have not yet arrived at a clear explanation.
"They attribute most of the surge to increased awareness of the disorder and changes in how it is classified by medical professionals," The New York Times reported on the development on Monday. "But scientists say there are other factors, genetic and environmental, that could be playing a role too."
Autism spectrum disorder, as it is officially called, is inherently wide-ranging, marked by a blend of social and communication issues, repetitive behaviors and thinking patterns that vary in severity.
A mildly autistic child could simply struggle with social cues, while a child with a severe case could be nonverbal. There is no blood test or brain scan to determine who has autism, just a clinician's observations.
