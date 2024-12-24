Biden commutes sentences of 37 individuals on death row

Xinhua) 13:06, December 24, 2024

WASHINGTON, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday announced that he is commuting the sentences of 37 individuals on federal death row.

Biden said that the United States "must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level, except in cases of terrorism and hate-motivated mass murder - which is why today's actions apply to all but those cases," according to a statement from the White House.

When Biden came into office, his administration imposed a moratorium on federal executions, and his actions today will prevent the next administration from carrying out the execution sentences that would not be handed down under current policy and practice, the White House said.

"Those individuals will have their sentences reclassified from execution to life without the possibility of parole," the statement noted.

The White House said Biden has issued more commutations at this point in his presidency than any of his recent predecessors at the same point in their first terms.

Earlier this month, Biden pardoned 39 people and commuted the sentences of nearly 1,500, setting a single-day record for acts of clemency.

The nearly 1,500 individuals included those who were placed on home confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic and who have successfully reintegrated into their families and communities. The 39 pardoned individuals had been convicted of non-violent crimes, the White House noted.

The outgoing president also approved a sweeping pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, who faced prosecution for gun and tax offenses - a move that sparked criticism, even within his own party.

In the coming weeks, Biden will take "additional steps" to provide meaningful second chances and continue to review additional pardons and commutations, the White House added.

Biden's four-year term is set to conclude on Jan. 20, 2025.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)