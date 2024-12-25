Snow in Northeast, rain along West Coast could cause havoc in U.S.

Xinhua) 10:32, December 25, 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- A winter storm making its way east from the Great Lakes overnight on Monday was forecast to bring snow and icy conditions early on Tuesday to a large stretch from the Northeast to the Mid-Atlantic, further complicating U.S. holiday travel for drivers and footing for pedestrians.

On Tuesday, a relatively weak, low-pressure system is crossing the Northeast that could increase the chances of a white Christmas in the eastern United States, the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center predicted.

"It will produce light to occasionally moderate amounts of snow from the central Appalachians to New England, which could combine with snow already on the ground," reported USA Today about the development. "The system is expected to quickly move offshore on Tuesday."

"That corridor from Boston down to the D.C./Baltimore area, there can certainly be some slick travel early on in the day," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Tom Kines was quoted as saying. "We're not looking for a lot of precipitation in that area, but it doesn't take much snow or ice to slicken up the roads. That would be the concern."

