Snooker world No. 1 Trump becomes Hong Kong resident under talent scheme

Xinhua) 08:38, December 25, 2024

HONG KONG, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- World snooker number one Judd Trump has obtained Hong Kong residency under a talent scheme known as the Quality Migrant Admission Scheme, the Immigration Department of the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) said on Tuesday.

Trump, 35, is the latest sporting star to take up residency in Hong Kong, joining fellow Englishman Ronnie O'Sullivan, the seven-time world snooker champion, and former NBA star Stephon Marbury of the United States.

O'Sullivan moved to Hong Kong two months ago and Marbury did the same last year.

Trump, who claimed his second UK Championship title earlier December, has collected a total of 30 ranking titles in his career.

In a video released by Hong Kong Talent Engage, the government's office to attract talent, Trump said he was looking forward to making new friends in Hong Kong.

"I love just being around the hustle and bustle of people. For me I really enjoy the energy in Hong Kong," he said.

"So I love to be around people and I love to see people thrive and go about their business."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)