Charming China – Hospitable Shandong: Episode 1

People's Daily Online) 14:27, December 24, 2024

The travel documentary "Charming China - Hospitable Shandong", co-produced by People's Daily Online Australia and Grainger TV, premiered on Australia's Channel Ten in November 2024. The program showcases the rich natural landscapes and profound cultural heritage in east China's Shandong Province.

In the first episode, renowned Australian TV presenter Greg Granger guides Australian viewers through Shandong's cities of Zaozhuang, Tai'an, and Jinan, exploring local customs and traditions.

In Zaozhuang, Granger visits the historic Taierzhuang Ancient Town and attends the 2024 Pomegranate Industry Development Conference, learning about the area's 2,000-year-old tradition of pomegranate cultivation. The program also highlights China's ancient wisdom through interviews and experiences related to the inventions of figures like Lu Ban and Mo Zi.

In Tai'an, Granger ascends Mount Tai to witness the breath-taking sunrise and experiences the lively and unique traditional Tai Mountain shadow puppet performance at a local theater. In Jinan, he takes a boat ride to explore the famous Black Tiger Spring, Baotu Spring, and Daming Lake, showcasing the distinctive charm of the city known as the "City of Springs."

Hospitable Shandong is the latest installment in the Charming China series. Since 2018, People's Daily Online Australia has introduced the beautiful landscapes and diverse cultures of Chinese provinces, including Sichuan, Shaanxi, Hainan, Guangdong, Anhui, and Hubei, to Australian audiences.

