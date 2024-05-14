Charming China - Sydney Chinese New Year Celebration: Year of the Dragon

The travel documentary "Charming China - Year of the Dragon", co-produced by People's Daily Online Australia and Greg Grainger TV, aired on Channel Seven of Australian public television in March 2024. This instalment of the "Charming China" series introduced Australian audiences to the cultural significance of the traditional Chinese New Year festival, along with various celebrations held in Sydney.

During the Chinese New Year festivities, thousands of overseas Chinese and local residents in Sydney gathered to experience the joy, vibrancy and cultural ambience of the festival. Through Greg Grainger's camera, viewers followed the host on his journey and experienced a multitude of exciting events celebrating the Year of the Dragon.

Grainger engaged in lively conversations with individuals on the streets of Sydney, guiding audiences on an immersive exploration, witnessing the Spring Festival celebrations in Chinatown, the spectacle of Red Sails on the Sydney Opera House, the traditional cultural exhibition at the China Cultural Centre in Sydney, mesmerizing dragon and lion dances, exhilarating dragon boat races at Darling Harbour, a dumpling tasting event symbolizing reunion, the Spring Festival concert at Sydney Town Hall, and the grand Tang Dynasty cultural exhibition at the Australian National Maritime Museum, among others.

Since 2018, People's Daily Online Australia has collaborated with Greg Grainger TV in Australia to produce the "Charming China" TV series, providing audiences in Australia and around the world with breathtaking scenery and captivating historical and cultural narratives of China.

