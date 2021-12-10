Charming China - Water Charming Jiangsu: Water Towns

People's Daily Online) 17:27, December 10, 2021

On Dec. 6, 2021, the first episode of travel program "Charming China- Water Charming Jiangsu" was broadcast on the Seven Networks, Australia's largest free-to-air television network, showcasing the picturesque scenery and historical culture of Jiangsu water towns and classic gardens to Australian audiences.

In this episode, award-winning Australian TV presenter and producer Greg Grainger connected remotely with Amy Lyons, an Australian Youtube vlogger who is currently in China and introduced Jiangsu's cultural heritage and its unique water charm.

Jiangsu is a coastal province in east China, and is one of the country’s leading provinces in terms of finance, education, technology, and tourism. In this episode, the audience was taken to several ancient towns in Jiangsu, including Zhouzhuang, Qiandeng, Luzhi and Huishan, experiencing local food, customs and folk arts. The episode also featured the largest lake in Jiangsu, Taihu Lake, the Humble Administrator’s Garden, the most famous garden in Suzhou, and Suzhou silk embroidery, a breathtaking combination of embroidery techniques and art.

The travel documentary “Charming China” series, launched in 2018, is jointly produced by People's Daily Online Australia and Greg Grainger TV in Australia. Each episode focuses on one province in China, bringing beautiful sceneries, historical and cultural stories of China to audiences in Australia and around the world.

