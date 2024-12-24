China issues blue alert for Typhoon Pabuk
BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory issued a blue alert on Monday evening for Typhoon Pabuk, which is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the country's southern regions.
Typhoon Pabuk, the 26th typhoon of this year, was located 190 km north of Yongshu Reef, part of the Nansha Islands in the South China Sea, at 5 p.m. on Monday.
It is forecast to travel westward and then move southwestward at 5-10 km per hour.
Affected by the typhoon, gales are forecast to sweep parts of the East China Sea, waters east of Taiwan Island, the Taiwan Strait, the Bashi Channel, the Beibu Gulf, the South China Sea, as well as the coastal areas of Fujian, Taiwan, Guangdong and Hainan from 8 p.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday, the center said.
Meanwhile, it said that areas including Xisha Qundao, Zhongsha Qundao and Nansha Qundao are expected to see heavy rainstorms, with precipitation reaching between 50 mm and 80 mm.
The center has urged local authorities to prepare emergency typhoon responses and remain on high alert for possible flooding and geological disasters.
China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.
