China to implement 3-year action plan to optimize consumer environment

Xinhua) 08:04, December 24, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's top market regulator on Monday announced that it will implement a three-year action plan to optimize the consumer environment beginning next year, as part of broader efforts to boost domestic consumption.

China will also upgrade its complaint and report processing system and address the pain points in the consumer field effectively, according to the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The administration aims to foster a significant number of trustworthy brick-and-mortar stores, markets, online stores, restaurants and tourist attractions next year, Luo Wen, head of the administration, said at a work conference.

In the first 11 months of 2024, the country's retail sales of consumer goods neared 44.3 trillion yuan (about 6.16 trillion U.S. dollars), up 3.5 percent year on year. Online retail sales of consumer goods totaled approximately 14 trillion yuan, up 7.4 percent, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

