U.S. egg prices soar to yearly high amid bird flu, holiday demand

Xinhua) 11:01, December 23, 2024

SACRAMENTO, United States, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Egg prices across the United States have surged to their highest levels of the year, driven by widespread bird flu outbreaks and increased demand during the holiday season.

National wholesale prices for large eggs reached 4.07 U.S. dollars per dozen on Friday, marking a dramatic increase from 1.1 dollars early this year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The price surge, driven by the impact of highly pathogenic avian influenza on commercial egg layer flocks, has been particularly severe in coastal markets, with California and New York experiencing the most significant increases.

The industry has seen devastating losses in laying hens, with 36.8 million table egg layers lost across 12 states in 2024 alone due to bird flu and facility fires, according to the USDA.

The timing of these losses has also been particularly concerning, with 38 percent of total losses occurring since Nov. 1, and 28 percent in December, coinciding with the peak annual demand period for eggs.

Egg demand traditionally peaks during the holiday season when baking and cooking activities increase. The USDA noted that demand had strengthened as consumers finalized their holiday preparations, putting additional pressure on an already strained supply chain.

