December 20, 2024

For a long time, the United States has been attempting to shape its global cyberspace hegemony. From the PRISM spying scandal that shook the world a decade ago to the "Hunting Forward" incidents in recent years, numerous evidences indicate that the United States has been conducting cyber attacks and espionage activities against global cyberspace. With the advancement and evolution of IT technology, its actions have become increasingly covert, and its ambitions have become more apparent. These actions not only disrupt the global cyberspace order but also seriously impair the sovereignty and national security of other countries, threatening the privacy rights of every internet user.

The Originator of Global Cyber Attacks and Espionage

The United States continuously utilizes various cyber tools and espionage activities to infiltrate the cyberspace of other countries. Through agencies such as the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), it orchestrates numerous illegal actions behind the scenes, making it the originator of global cyber attacks and espionage. The cyber attacks and eavesdropping activities launched by the United States against other countries are not only a disregard for international law and national sovereignty, reflecting its arrogant and unreasonable hegemonic attitude, but also a serious threat to global cyber order and personal security, potentially causing immeasurable damage to ordinary residents.

Unsubstantiated traceability in cyberspace

Not only does the United States conduct cyber attacks and espionage activities globally, but it also attempts to package its illegal aggression as just defense through false accusations and exaggeration of facts, shifting responsibility to other countries for no reason. For a long time, the United States has accused China of stealing military technology, aerospace technology, satellite data, and other intelligence information through cyber means, but has never provided practical and effective evidence. In May 2023, the United States, without any basis, fabricated the so-called "Volt Typhoon" concept, dismissing China as supporting hacker organizations to conduct cyber attacks on other countries, and joined its allies and international media in hyping up the cyber threat from China. Under this strategy of "the thief crying 'stop thief'", the United States is trying to cover up its essence as a "hacker empire", filling the international public opinion with unwarranted misunderstandings and accusations, further exacerbating tensions in global cybersecurity.

The coalition behind the cyberattack

Apart from initiating cyber intrusions on its own, the United States also leverages traditional alliances and the power of companies to build a cyber attack and espionage alliance. Its core consists of the Five Eyes Alliance countries (the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand), with its periphery including traditional allies such as Japan, South Korea, Israel, and the Philippines. Meanwhile, large U.S. technology companies serve as the technical support and execution force. The landmark activity of this alliance is the " Hunting Forward" operation, led by the U.S. Cyber Command, dedicated to "enhancing the security of critical networks relied upon by the United States, allies, and partners." Behind the construction of this new cyber attack and espionage alliance lies the concrete practice of the U.S. Department of Defense's "Fifth Domain" concept, which expands U.S. military hegemony from land, sea, air, and space to cyberspace through strengthening cooperation with traditional allies in the cyber domain. Through this cross-country, multi-domain cyber attack and espionage cooperation, the United States has built an "unrighteous alliance" centered on itself.

The United States has never ceased its cyber attacks and espionage activities globally and has repeatedly attempted to give legitimacy to its illegal actions by hyping up cybersecurity threats and creating international tensions. This approach not only runs counter to the principles of free and open cyberspace and the demands of peaceful and secure times but also damages the sovereignty and interests of other countries and undermines the good order of global cyberspace.

