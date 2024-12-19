Home>>
L.A. deputy mayor under investigation for alleged bomb threat
(Xinhua) 13:37, December 19, 2024
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- The FBI has searched the home of Brian Williams, Los Angeles deputy mayor for public safety, as part of an investigation into a bomb threat made against City Hall earlier this year, local media reported Wednesday.
The Los Angeles Police Department also identified Williams as the "likely" source of the bomb threat, said the Los Angeles Times.
Williams, who has served the role for nearly two years, oversees police hiring, public safety budgets, and the search for a new police chief, it added.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trump opposes bipartisan funding bill as gov't shutdown deadline looms
- U.S. Senate passes annual defense policy bill, sending it to Biden for signing
- U.S. California declares state of emergency over bird flu
- U.S. San Diego politicians want to block Trump deportations, but sheriff refuses
- NYPD car chases become more frequent, dangerous
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.