L.A. deputy mayor under investigation for alleged bomb threat

Xinhua) 13:37, December 19, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- The FBI has searched the home of Brian Williams, Los Angeles deputy mayor for public safety, as part of an investigation into a bomb threat made against City Hall earlier this year, local media reported Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department also identified Williams as the "likely" source of the bomb threat, said the Los Angeles Times.

Williams, who has served the role for nearly two years, oversees police hiring, public safety budgets, and the search for a new police chief, it added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)