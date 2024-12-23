U.S. Senate passes funding bill, averting gov't shutdown

Xinhua) 09:25, December 23, 2024

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Senate passed a government funding bill early Saturday that would head to U.S. President Joe Biden's desk for his signature, averting a government shutdown.

The bill, passed 85-11 right after the deadline, would temporarily fund federal operations and disaster aid, pushing U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's demand to raise the debt ceiling into the new year, AP News reported.

The White House said at midnight that it had ceased shutdown preparations.

"This is a good outcome for the country," said House Speaker Mike Johnson, adding he had spoken with Trump, who "was certainly happy about this outcome, as well."

Hours before the vote, Trump threatened that the debt limit increase be included in any deal. Otherwise, he said, let the closures "start now."

Trump's last-minute demand was nearly impossible, said AP News, forcing Johnson to find a way to bypass his pressure for a debt ceiling increase.

