Death anniversary of Canadian surgeon Norman Bethune commemorated in China

Xinhua) 08:31, December 23, 2024

Michael Crook (3rd R), chairman of the International Committee for the Promotion of Chinese Industrial Cooperatives, visits the memorial hall of Canadian surgeon Norman Bethune in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 21, 2024. (The North China Military Martyrs Cemetery/Handout via Xinhua)

SHIJIAZHUANG, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- A commemoration event was held in north China's Hebei Province on Saturday to honor Canadian surgeon Norman Bethune for his selflessness and spirit of internationalism.

Titled "Memories Through Time and Space," the event was hosted by the North China Military Martyrs Cemetery in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang.

Around 100 people, including soldiers, students and individuals from various walks of life, attended the event.

This year marks the 85th death anniversary of Bethune, who died of blood poisoning at the age of 49 on Nov. 12, 1939 in China while aiding the Chinese people in their fight against Japanese aggression. His remains were relocated to the cemetery in 1953.

The commemoration began at 10 a.m., with participants bowing before the surgeon's tomb and presenting flower baskets.

"My father met Norman Bethune in Spain during his recovery from battle injuries. Influenced by him, my father aspired to come to China, where he met my mother and later had me," said Michael Crook, chairman of the International Committee for the Promotion of Chinese Industrial Cooperatives.

His parents, David and Isabel Crook, played an important role in training a large number of foreign-language professionals for China.

"The spirit of Bethune has not faded with time; instead, it has been widely inherited and carried forward in both China and Canada," said Hu Jinqiang, director of the North China Military Martyrs Cemetery.

Hu noted that today Bethune is not just a name but a symbol of internationalism, humanism and selfless dedication. "We commemorate him to inspire more people to remember history and carry forward his spirit."

Participants bow before the tomb of Canadian surgeon Norman Bethune during a commemoration event in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 21, 2024. (The North China Military Martyrs Cemetery/Handout via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)