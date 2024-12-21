Chinese FM holds talks with Serbian counterpart

Xinhua) 10:52, December 21, 2024

TIANJIN, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djurić in Tianjin on Friday.

Noting that China and Serbia are iron-clad friends and the bilateral ties conform to the correct direction of history, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China is ready to work with Serbia to create new prospects for bilateral relations.

China is constantly improving its high-level opening-up system, which will not only provide impetus for China's development, but also provide new cooperation opportunities for Serbia and other countries in the world, said Wang.

Wang said Serbia is welcome to join hands with China to realize their respective modernization, adding that China will continue to firmly support Serbia in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and will support Serbia's development and growth.

Djurić said that deepening cooperation with China has become a cross-party and social consensus in Serbia, adding that Serbia will continue to firmly adhere to the one-China policy and firmly support China in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Serbia looks forward to working with the Chinese side to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and push for greater development of bilateral relations, said Djurić.

He noted that Serbia supports all major initiatives put forward by China, supports the promotion of cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries, and looks forward to close communication and coordination with China to jointly tackle global challenges.

