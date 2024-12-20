China’s top economic planner unveils service platform to bolster private economy

Global Times) 16:51, December 20, 2024

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China's top economic planner, has unveiled a comprehensive service platform on Friday aimed at bolstering the private economy, according to a statement on NDRC's website. The move is an implementation of the spirit of the China Economic Work Conference and a guideline issued by Chinese authorities on boosting the growth of the private economy.

On Saturday, the draft of China's first basic law specifically focused on the development of the private sector will be submitted to lawmakers for its initial reading, the Xinhua News Agency reported. Chinese analysts said that the concrete moves have sent a clear message of Chinese policymakers' unwavering resolution to optimize the business environment for private economy and drive high-quality development, which will further instill confidence into the recovery trajectory of the world's second-largest economy.

The platform is part of a broader effort to enhance the efficiency of addressing the concerns and needs of private enterprises, while showcasing policies and information involving private economy, according to the NDRC statement.

It features seven key sections, including direct access to enterprise-friendly policies, development trends and monitoring and evaluation, appeals and suggestions, private investment development, financing and cooperation, learning and training, as well as experience sharing.

According to the NDRC, it has established a multi-level mechanism for regular communication and problem-solving with private enterprises at the national, provincial, municipal, and county levels. It is expected that the platform launch will further streamline communication channels with private enterprises, enabling a more efficient closed-loop process of problem collection, resolution, feedback, and follow-up.

The set-up of the comprehensive service platform adds to a series of recent policy initiatives by Chinese authorities aiming at encouraging the private economy.

The recently concluded Central Economic Work Conference has made new, important arrangements for the private economy, with the focus on three aspects, including addressing issues related to fair competition, according to a Xinhua report on Monday, citing a senior Chinese official.

The Central Economic Work Conference said that a law on private sector promotion will be enacted in 2025. The draft was posted on the websites of the Ministry of Justice and the National Development and Reform Commission to solicit public opinion from early October to early November, and will be submitted to lawmakers for its initial reading on Saturday, the Xinhua report said.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)