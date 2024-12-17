China's fiscal revenue down 0.6 pct in first 11 months
BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's fiscal revenue dipped 0.6 percent year on year in the first 11 months of 2024, according to data from the Ministry of Finance on Monday.
The figure narrowed from a 1.3 percent decline reported in the first 10 months.
From January to November, the central government collected approximately 8.94 trillion yuan (about 1.24 trillion U.S. dollars) in fiscal revenue, down 2.5 percent year on year, while local governments collected about 10.96 trillion yuan, up 1.1 percent, according to the ministry.
The country's fiscal expenditure expanded 2.8 percent year on year during the same period.
The central government's fiscal expenditure rose 8.1 percent year on year, compared to a 1.9 percent increase in local government expenditure.
Photos
- International cyclists race through Shenzhen in 2024 XDS Cup
- Chinese artisan preserves ancient straw dragon craft, creates 28-meter masterpiece
- Migratory birds dance gracefully at lake in N China's Inner Mongolia
- Thousands of cherry blossoms bloom as winter brings spring-like scenery to SW China's Yunnan Province
Related Stories
- China’s economy maintains rebound momentum in November
- China's economic recovery gains momentum amid sustained policy support
- Data for November points to steady economic rebound
- China has conditions, room to strengthen counter-cyclical adjustments: official
- China's industrial output maintains steady growth in November
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.