Xi administers oath of office to Macao's new chief executive

Xinhua) 10:38, December 20, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, administers the oath of office to Sam Hou Fai, new chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), at the Macao East Asian Games Dome in Macao, south China, Dec. 20, 2024. Xi on Friday delivered a speech at a meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao SAR. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

MACAO, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday morning administered the oath of office to Sam Hou Fai, new chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)