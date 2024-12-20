Buzzwords reflect evolving dynamism

08:25, December 20, 2024 By Zhao Yimeng ( China Daily

Students take a fitness class during a night class at Wuhan Donghu High-Tech Development Zone in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 22, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

From "workplace vibe" to "youth night schools," the top 10 new buzzwords of 2024 offer a snapshot of the evolving lifestyles and priorities of China's younger generation, according to a list unveiled Tuesday by the National Language Resources Monitoring and Research Center.

"Workplace vibe," or banweier in Chinese, humorously encapsulates the exhaustion and cynicism of overworked young professionals navigating burnout and the perceived inevitability of adopting the habits and routines of seasoned office workers. Despite these challenges, optimism shines through in another trending term, "hard control," which describes a magnetic enthusiasm for new trends and opportunities.

"Youth night schools" emerged as a fresh trend this year, offering cultural and educational experiences during evenings. These spaces combine knowledge, art, and social interaction, providing a creative outlet for young adults to recharge and pursue self-improvement outside traditional work hours.

"2024 has been a year of self-discovery and cultural revival," the center said in a statement.

Other entries on the list reflect broader economic and technological developments. The issuance of "ultra-long-term special treasury bonds" by China's Ministry of Finance injected new momentum into the country's economy. Policies aimed at upgrading equipment and encouraging trade-in consumption programs, referred to as the "two new" policies, have supported China's carbon neutrality goals while bolstering market vitality.

In science and technology, the debut of "Origin Wukong," China's third-generation superconducting quantum computer, marked a significant breakthrough. Meanwhile, the operation of the "Fuxi No 1" wind power-fishery integrated project in Shanwei, Guangdong province, showcased progress in green energy and marine ecosystem restoration.

On the global stage, the year was highlighted by the United Nations "Summit of the Future" in September, where approximately 130 world leaders gathered in New York to address unprecedented challenges to peace and development.

The annual buzzword list was compiled using linguistic data from over 1 billion Chinese characters collected between Jan 1 and Nov 30 from 15 newspapers, 12 TV stations, seven radio stations, and two leading online platforms. Advanced language processing technology and expert review guided the selection process, the center said.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)