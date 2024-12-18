China's internet development expands 'blue oceans' of economic growth

Two unmanned sanitation vehicles work on a street in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/People's Daily Online)

At the 2024 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit held in the ancient water town of Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, a series of cutting-edge technologies captivated visitors - such as a headset that allowed people to see virtual products in real-world scenarios, and a robotic hand that could dexterously move its "fingers" and even make a "thumbs-up" gesture.

These technologies highlight the latest achievements of China's technological innovation. In recent years, China has made historic progress and transformations in cyber affairs and information technology. It has truly become a global internet powerhouse.

"From zero to one" and "from one to infinity," the internet has reshaped how nations are governed, how goods are produced, and the way people work and live. The virtual cyberspace has brought many tangible and positive changes, demonstrating China's determined efforts to strengthen its internet development.

In the past, cab-hailing could be quite annoying for many, but today, online ride-hailing services have become part of Chinese people's daily life; long queues at train station ticket counters were always seen during holidays, while the advent of smartphones now allows people to book tickets, select seats, and even order meals online with just a few taps. These visible changes highlight how the internet has profoundly empowered economic and social development.

The internet has permeated every aspect of society. It has injected remarkable vitality into the Chinese economy and society, making the country a pioneer and leader in the global digital economy.

Farmers use livestream to promote their products in a broccoli plantation in Wuzhai village, Zhengwu township, Fuyang, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 28, 2024. (Photo by Su Fei/People's Daily Online)

For instance, e-commerce and e-government services have transformed consumption patterns and streamlined administrative procedures. Social media platforms like Weibo, WeChat, and short-video apps have changed how people communicate. These transformations are accompanied by the rapid development of emerging technologies such as big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI), as well as digital cultural products like web series, online literature, and digital animations.

The internet is characterized by exceptional adaptability and penetrability. The notion of "internet plus" is invigorating countless industries and bolstering the real economy.

According to a recent report by the International Federation of Robotics, China has made significant strides in manufacturing automation, surpassing Germany and Japan to claim third place in global industrial robot density rankings in 2023. The deep convergence of the industrial internet and intelligent robotics is giving rise to a new era of smart industrialization.

For example, smart factories are driving a shift from "made in China" to "intelligently made in China." Unmanned terminals and intelligent ports have enabled remote handling of goods, and robotic dogs and drones have become the new "porters" at tourist destinations.

The deep integration of the digital and real economies is transforming traditional industries at every level and across the entire value chain, which is amplifying, multiplying, and accelerating economic growth to continuously foster new quality productive forces.

Breaking through key technologies

China's internet development demonstrates its persistent efforts to break through key technologies.

Recently, a research team at Tsinghua University developed the "Taichi-II" optical training chip, marking a leapfrog progress in the chip industry. China has made successive breakthroughs in mobile communication technologies, from having no presence in 1G, to catching up in 2G, making breakthroughs in 3G, running parallel with other countries in 4G, and leading the world in 5G, which demonstrates its relentless drive for innovation.

Visitors look at the AI applications in intelligent scenarios at the Light of Internet Expo during the 2024 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit in the water-town of Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 19, 2024. (Photo by Zhang Feng/People's Daily Online)

In recent years, with the rapid advancement of software and integrated circuit technology, China has seen broader application of its independently developed operating systems. The country has also achieved breakthroughs in pioneering sectors such as quantum communication and quantum computing, while making significant progress in critical foundational technologies, including high-end chips, core components, and basic software, gaining a global competitive edge in certain areas. It also maintains a leading position in both the quantity and quality of AI research papers across the globe.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of China achieving full functional access to the internet. Over the past three decades, the internet has become an integral part of Chinese society.

From web portals to instant messaging, from desktop platforms to mobile devices, and from search engines to the internet of things, the internet has broken physical boundaries, opened up opportunities for ordinary people, expanded the possibilities for innovation and creativity, and provided boundless potential for innovative development.

A wealth of vibrant ideas fueled by the ingenuity of the Chinese people have transformed into dynamic bytes, creating a brilliant constellation of China's internet achievements.

