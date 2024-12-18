Foreign friends are welcome to add China to travel bucket list: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that foreign friends are welcome to add China to their travel bucket list.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing, in response to recent posts, pics and video clips about China Travel trending on overseas social media.

Noting he also saw quite a few "China Travel" videos posted by foreign internet users, Lin said through their lens, many foreign friends offer a glimpse of the thriving and modern cities in China as well as the hustle and bustle of ordinary Chinese. Some of these curious visitors have never been to China, and others have visited China more than once.

In recent months, China has implemented a complete mutual visa exemption with 26 countries, Lin said, adding that China has issued a unilateral visa-free policy for 38 countries, including France and Germany, a visa-free transit policy for 54 countries, and reached mutual visa-free agreements with 157 countries and regions.

He noted that China on Tuesday morning fully eased and improved the visa-free transit policy, extending the permitted stay for eligible foreign travelers to 240 hours, or 10 days, from the original 72-144 hours. Twenty-one ports of entry and exit have been added for visa-free transit individuals. Foreign nationals entering China through the visa-free transit policy can make cross-province travels within the allowed areas.

"We welcome foreign friends to add China to their travel bucket list, and experience China's time-honored history by visiting heritage sites such as the Great Wall, feast their eyes on natural wonders such as the glinting West Lake, discover application of cutting-edge technologies, and feel the spirit of humanity embodied in winter dining delights," Lin said.

