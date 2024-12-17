New direct shipping route between China, southeast Africa opens in E China's Qingdao

Xinhua) 08:26, December 17, 2024

The cargo ship "GREEN NAGOYA" is seen at Qingdao Port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 16, 2024. The vessel is expected to arrive at the Dar es Salaam Port in Tanzania in about 20 days. A new direct shipping route between China's Qingdao and southeast Africa was officially opened on Monday. Running on a weekly basis, this route adds a safe and fast maritime shipping alternative between China and Africa. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 16, 2024 shows an engineering vehicle being loaded onto the cargo ship "GREEN NAGOYA" at Qingdao Port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. The vessel is expected to arrive at the Dar es Salaam Port in Tanzania in about 20 days. A new direct shipping route between China's Qingdao and southeast Africa was officially opened on Monday. Running on a weekly basis, this route adds a safe and fast maritime shipping alternative between China and Africa. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 16, 2024 shows the cargo ship "GREEN NAGOYA" being loaded at Qingdao Port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. The vessel is expected to arrive at the Dar es Salaam Port in Tanzania in about 20 days. A new direct shipping route between China's Qingdao and southeast Africa was officially opened on Monday. Running on a weekly basis, this route adds a safe and fast maritime shipping alternative between China and Africa. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

The cargo ship "GREEN NAGOYA" waits to be loaded at Qingdao Port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 16, 2024. The vessel is expected to arrive at the Dar es Salaam Port in Tanzania in about 20 days. A new direct shipping route between China's Qingdao and southeast Africa was officially opened on Monday. Running on a weekly basis, this route adds a safe and fast maritime shipping alternative between China and Africa. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

