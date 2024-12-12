Water diversion efforts hydrate parched north

China Daily) 11:27, December 12, 2024

The monumental challenge of shifting billions of cubic meters of water over a thousand kilometers from one end of the country to another, using only the power of gravity, would seem insurmountable to many, but the middle route of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project has done just that for a decade.

One of China's many megaprojects, the 1,432-kilometer route that takes water from Danjiangkou Reservoir, which sits across Hubei and Henan provinces, to Henan and Hebei, Tianjin, and Beijing northward, was put into operation on Dec 12, 2014.

Historically, China's southern regions have been replete with water resources, while the north severely lacked them. The South-to-North Water Diversion Project goes some ways to address this imbalance, supplying safe, clean water to drier regions.

As well as the middle route, which slices through the center of the country, there are eastern and western routes.

To date, the middle route has delivered more than 68 billion cubic meters of water, benefiting nearly 114 million people, and earning a reputation for being a lifeline for the Chinese people.

As the source of the middle route, the Danjiangkou Reservoir is kept under strict observation to ensure water quality with an emphasis on pollution control, ecological restoration, and water resource conservation.

A 10-year fishing ban has been put in place, and wastewater from homes and industries near the reservoir is contained in a centralized wastewater treatment system.

Volunteers take samples from the Danjiangkou Reservoir in Hubei province to assess water quality in August 2022. (Photo/China Daily)

Apart from the mammoth engineering required to make the middle route a success, over the past 10 years, dedicated individuals along the route have played their part.

Li Darong, a 38-year-old volunteer, has been cleaning the water in and around the reservoir for four years. Employed by the local forestry station, she dedicates her spare time to volunteer work.

"The environment has improved, and the water is much cleaner now," Li said with a smile as she reflected on the changes over the past decade.

"I spent my childhood along the river, grazing cattle," she said. Her family relocated in the early 2010s to make way for the reservoir. "When I protect the water here, I feel like I am also guarding my homeland underneath."

Li's responsibilities include patrolling the reservoir, collecting garbage from the water and along the shore, and promoting public awareness about water conservation.

"We remove underwater fishing cages because fishing pollutes the water and harms the environment," she explained, standing on the boat where she and her fellow volunteers work daily.

Li works alongside a team of 12 environmental volunteers, some of whom are former fishermen, whose experience and intimate knowledge of the river basin make them highly skilled at operating boats and clearing fishing cages.

Their busiest time is the flood season when tree branches and debris from upstream clog the water.

"During those times, I worked day and night, so I sent my younger daughter to stay with her grandmother," Li recalled. "When she finally saw me after a week, instead of complaining, she told me she wanted to help clean the water with me. At that moment, I felt my efforts as a volunteer were worth it."

More than 200,000 environmental volunteers like Li are registered with Danjiangkou's related volunteer organizations. Known as "Well Guardians", these volunteers play a crucial role in conserving water and ensuring the reservoir's water quality.

In August, President Xi Jinping replied to a letter from these environmental volunteers, expressing his appreciation for their efforts in protecting water resources and the environment.

The success of their efforts has resulted in the water quality of the reservoir being consistently maintained at Grade II or above over the past decade. In China's five-tier surface water quality classification system, Grade II water is suitable for drinking water sources and can also serve as sanctuaries for rare fish species.

When the water flows from the reservoir, it passes through multiple gates and undergoes rigorous quality monitoring on its way to destinations. Gates equipped with automated control systems regulate the water volume diverted to each city along the channel.

The main sluice gate that unleashes water to start its journey northward is located in Taocha village in Nanyang, Henan province.

Jin Tao, a 30-year-old who works at this massive water dispatch center, was also relocated in 2010 to make way for the project. Some 345,000 people were resettled from around the reservoir and provided with new housing.

Jin said that he and his family are content with their new life and the government's support. Under local policies, relocated villagers are provided with land and an annual stipend, and are encouraged to develop rural businesses in their new communities.

When Jin graduated from university in 2014, he joined in the construction of the project and witnessed the completion of the aqueduct section of the Tuanhe River. Following the opening of the middle route, Jin worked at dispatch centers at different levels before settling into his current role.

Today, his responsibilities include verifying dispatch data and monitoring the channel via surveillance cameras.

Li Darong (front) leads fellow volunteers to patrol the surrounding areas of the Danjiangkou Reservoir. (Photo/China Daily)

For Jin, being a relocated resident to becoming a dispatcher for the project, his life has become deeply intertwined with its development. "I feel fortunate and honored to contribute as both a builder and an operator of this project," Jin said.

Thanks to dedicated efforts in water protection and precise gate control, clean water flows safely into Beijing through the channel. A 100-meter natural geographic drop enables the water to flow the entire almost 1,500-km length from the Danjiangkou Reservoir to Beijing without any additional energy inputs. From end to end, it takes 15 days for the water to travel this distance.

Since 2014, 10.6 billion cubic meters of water have been supplied to Beijing, accounting for nearly 80 percent of the water usage of the capital's residents. The introduction of southern water has increased Beijing's per capita water resources from 100 to 150 cubic meters, according to Zhang Guoyu, deputy director at the Tuanchenghu management office of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project in Beijing.

Despite the increase in water per capita, China's capital still remains fiercely scarce of water by global standards.

With 18 years of experience in water conservancy project construction and management, Zhang has witnessed the project's development and its transformative impact on Beijing's water supply.

"A 150-km-long underground water network is operating in Beijing to deliver southern water to residents' homes," Zhang said at the Tuanchenghu Regulating Reservoir, the Beijing terminus of the project. "Many residents found that the water even tasted better after the channel began supplying water to Beijing."

As a recipient city, Beijing has made significant efforts to conserve and manage its water resources, including implementing water-saving regulations and a tiered pricing system for water usage. The Miyun Reservoir in Beijing started to receive water from the project in 2015, helping Beijing store the southern water. Its water storage now exceeds 3.5 billion cubic meters.

"The reservoir construction in Beijing has been crucial for enhancing water storage capacity and ensuring diversified water sources for the capital," Zhang said.

Once faced with depleted groundwater, Beijing has seen its underground water levels rise by 13.41 meters, thanks to the project.

"People are usually unaware of the invisible cost behind the endless water supply. It is important to use water responsibly," Zhang said.

Li Shangyi contributed to this story.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)