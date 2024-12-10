China's market regulator probes Nvidia over suspected anti-monopoly law violation

Xinhua) 10:35, December 10, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's market regulator on Monday said that it has launched an investigation into tech firm Nvidia for suspected violation of the country's anti-monopoly law and a decision by the market regulator on Nvidia's acquisition of Mellanox Technologies.

The investigation was launched in accordance with the law, the State Administration for Market Regulation said.

