Home>>
China's market regulator probes Nvidia over suspected anti-monopoly law violation
(Xinhua) 10:35, December 10, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's market regulator on Monday said that it has launched an investigation into tech firm Nvidia for suspected violation of the country's anti-monopoly law and a decision by the market regulator on Nvidia's acquisition of Mellanox Technologies.
The investigation was launched in accordance with the law, the State Administration for Market Regulation said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China’s top market regulator launches probe into Nvidia over suspected breach of anti-monopoly law
- China establishes anti-monopoly bureau to secure fair competition
- China deliberates draft amendment to Anti-monopoly Law
- The hows and whys of China's intensifying anti-monopoly moves
- Commentary: Anti-trust ruling key to healthier development of platform economy
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.