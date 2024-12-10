China supports international economic organizations in playing important role in global governance: premier

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds the "1+10" dialogue with heads of 10 international economic organizations, including President of the New Development Bank Dilma Rousseff, President of the World Bank Group Ajay Banga, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva, Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Secretary-General of UN Conference on Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan, Director-General of the International Labor Organization Gilbert Houngbo, Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Mathias Cormann, General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements Agustin Carstens, Chair of the Financial Stability Board Klaas Knot, and President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Jin Liqun, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday said China supports international economic organizations in playing an important role in global governance, adding that China will actively undertake international obligations commensurate with its capabilities, and work with all sides to promote sound and steady development of the world economy.

Li made the remarks when holding the "1+10" dialogue in Beijing with heads of 10 international economic organizations.

Under the theme of "Building Consensus on Development to Promote Global Common Prosperity," Li had in-depth exchanges with the heads of the international economic organizations.

Li said at present, world economic growth lacks momentum, and economic globalization and multilateralism face obstacles and challenges, which is giving rise to more uncertainties.

He called on all parties to put more focus on development, jointly create a peaceful and stable environment for development, improve global governance, keep global industrial and supply chains stable and unimpeded, and foster new drivers for economic growth.

Stressing that China is a firm defender of economic globalization and multilateralism, Li said for decades, China's economy has injected strong impetus into the world economy, and its development has demonstrated distinctive features. China's economy is underpinned by a system that ensures steady growth, has additional space for sustaining growth, and produces positive spillovers, he added.

He noted the underlying logic supporting China's positive economic outlook remains unchanged, and the overall goal and principle of benefiting the world remains unchanged -- this is the biggest certainty China's economy provides to the world economy.

Li also expressed China's willingness to work with all parties to uphold the basic norms governing international relations and the multilateral trading system.

The heads of international economic organizations applauded China's major development achievements, and noted that China's positive economic outlook and commitment to high-standard opening up have provided valuable stability and strong impetus for world peace and development. They expressed strong confidence in China's economic transformation and future prospects.

All parties are ready to work more closely with China to jointly uphold multilateralism and globalization, prioritize development issues, uphold free trade, increase support for developing countries, address global challenges such as climate change, foster inclusive global growth, and promote shared prosperity and sustainable development, they said.

