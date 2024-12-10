Heads of int'l organizations call for joint efforts to promote growth: official

Xinhua) 08:40, December 10, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Heads of international economic organizations have called for joint efforts to promote the economic growth of the world as global development has entered an important juncture, a senior official with China's Ministry of Finance said Monday.

Leaders of international organizations have expressed widespread concern over possible damages to be brought by "decoupling" to global economic development, fearing that unilateralism and protectionism would further undercut and impede global economic recovery, Liao Min, vice minister of finance, said at a briefing on the "1+10" Dialogue.

The dialogue, held in Beijing on Monday morning, was attended by heads of 10 international economic organizations, including President of the New Development Bank Dilma Rousseff, President of the World Bank Ajay Banga, Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and Secretary-General of UN Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan.

Leaders of these organizations have called for global efforts to strengthen international macroeconomic policy coordination, firmly oppose protectionism, create a peaceful and stable development environment, and properly resolve differences and contradictions through dialogue and consultation, Liao said.

Representatives at the meeting have also reaffirmed their commitment to economic globalization and multilateralism, stressing that the development of economic globalization and multilateralism is an unstoppable trend, according to Liao.

It was agreed at the meeting that the global community needs to put development high on the international agenda, and seize the opportunity of science and technology revolution and industrial transformation to make the "cake" of global economy bigger.

Representatives have also agreed that international economic institutions should beef up communication and cooperation, stressing that joint efforts should be made to ensure stable and unimpeded global industrial and supply chains and foster new growth drivers, Liao said.

