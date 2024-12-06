Powerful Arctic cold front sweeps across northeast U.S.

December 06, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- A powerful Arctic cold front continues to sweep across the northeast United States on Thursday with intense bursts of heavy snowfall and gusty winds, according to the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS).

The weather will produce dangerous travel conditions due to whiteouts and icy roads, said NWS.

Wind gusts up to 80 miles per hour (128 kilometers per hour) will accompany the cold front and may cause power outages, down tree branches, and result in hazardous commutes, according to weather forecast.

Below normal temperatures will follow the Arctic front for much of the northern and eastern United States, said NWS.

Snowfall totals of one to two feet are expected in the lake-effect snow belts, with up to one foot likely along the central Appalachians Mountains and across the higher terrain of interior New England in the United States, according to NWS.

A blizzard warning remains in effect for part of the central Appalachians Mountains.

