Visa-free policy ignites South Korean travelers' interest in traveling to China

People's Daily Online) 09:12, December 05, 2024

The topic "Weekend Getaways to China" has recently taken South Korean social media by storm. With China's recent introduction of a visa-free policy for South Koreans, confidence in the South Korean tourism sector has skyrocketed. Airlines are increasing their flight offerings, and there is a growing excitement for exploring China among South Korean travelers.

China introduced a visa-free policy for South Korean passport holders on Nov. 8, 2024, allowing stays of up to 15 days. Later, it extended the visa-free stay period to 30 days. After the implementation of the visa-free policy, the topic "Weekend Getaways to China" gained rapid popularity on South Korean social media. According to SBS TV of South Korea, a growing number of young individuals are choosing to go to China for weekend getaways right after finishing work on Friday.

Passengers wait to board planes at the Incheon International Airport in South Korea. (People's Daily Online/Li Fan)

Data from South Korea's travel agency Hana Tour revealed a 75 percent increase in bookings for trips to China from November 1 to 21 compared to the three weeks prior to the policy announcement, according to Aju Daily.

Group tours and golf trips saw a significant spike in bookings by 110 percent and 105 percent respectively. Popular destinations like Zhangjiajie and Changbai Mountain continue to attract visitors, while cities such as Qingdao and Shanghai are also gaining popularity.

The aviation industry has seen significant benefits from the visa-free policy. Several airlines have swiftly expanded their routes between the two countries. According to statistics from the Maeil Business Newspaper of South Korea, low-cost carriers like Jeju Air, T'way Air, and Jin Air saw their stock prices rise by 5.13 percent, 4.09 percent, and 5.44 percent respectively. Major carriers such as Korean Air and Asiana Airlines also experienced stock price increases of 3.18 percent and 1.32 percent respectively.

An executive from Korean Air mentioned that the company is closely monitoring changes in market demand and adjusting flight schedules accordingly. "We believe that with the implementation of the visa-free policy, there will be a significant increase in travel to China, providing new growth opportunities for airlines," said the executive.

The visa-free policy has greatly simplified travel procedures to China, and has been warmly welcomed by the tourism industry in South Korea. An executive from a South Korean travel agency expressed that while China has always been a popular destination for South Korean tourists, the complex visa application process was a barrier. Now, with the visa-free policy in place, this obstacle has been removed, leading to a substantial increase in interest among tourists traveling to China.

In anticipation of a possible increase in travel to China, multiple South Korean travel agencies have introduced tour packages for popular Chinese cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Chengdu, tailored to various consumer preferences.

Photo taken on Nov. 29, 2024 shows the bustling Incheon International Airport in South Korea. (People's Daily Online/Li Fan)

South Koreans are also thrilled about the visa-free policy. Many view it as offering them greater flexibility in travel. A citizen of Seoul said, "In the past, obtaining a visa was not only costly but also complex. Now we can effortlessly visit China and delve into its rich history and culture."

The visa-free policy not only facilitates the growth of the tourism and aviation industries but also promotes closer people-to-people exchanges and deepens relations between China and South Korea.

An expert on China-South Korea relations said that tourism plays an important role in improving mutual understanding and cultural awareness between the two countries. As more South Korean visitors travel to China, they will have more opportunities to explore Chinese culture and history, solidifying the foundation for friendly relations between the two countries. The expanding tourism exchanges are anticipated to deepen and enhance the relationship between China and South Korea.

