China raises veterans' pensions for 20th consecutive year

Xinhua) 10:11, December 04, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- In a move that underscores its commitment to supporting military veterans, China has announced increases to the pensions and living allowances enjoyed by certain retired service members and other eligible recipients.

The adjustment marks the 20th consecutive year that China has raised allowances for veterans, reflecting a sustained emphasis on honoring their service, according to the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

China has been working to better protect the rights and interests of the country's ex-servicemen and improve their well-being.

In August, China issued a set of regulations for the settlement of veterans. Highlighting support for employment and starting up businesses, the regulations urge joint efforts from the military and civilian sectors to conduct skills training before and after retirement from the military. The document specifies that after leaving active duty, veterans are entitled to enjoy related benefits according to law.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)