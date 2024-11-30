Home>>
German FM to visit China
(Xinhua) 11:27, November 30, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- German Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will visit China from December 2 to 3, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Friday.
Baerbock's visit is at the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi. During the visit, Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will co-chair the seventh round of China-Germany Strategic Dialogue on Diplomacy and Security, Mao added.
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liu Ning)
Photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.