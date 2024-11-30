German FM to visit China

Xinhua) 11:27, November 30, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- German Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will visit China from December 2 to 3, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Friday.

Baerbock's visit is at the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi. During the visit, Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will co-chair the seventh round of China-Germany Strategic Dialogue on Diplomacy and Security, Mao added.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liu Ning)