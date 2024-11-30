China's research icebreakers carry out icebreaking operations in Antarctica

This photo taken on Nov. 29, 2024 shows China's research icebreaker Xuelong sailing at the new broken-through path. Currently on China's 41st Antarctic expedition, research icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon and Snow Dragon 2, carried out icebreaking operations surrounding Zhongshan Station, a Chinese research base in Antarctica on Friday. The ships will begin unloading operations after reaching the designated anchoring position. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)

China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2 breaks the ice to lead the way, Nov. 29, 2024. Currently on China's 41st Antarctic expedition, research icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon and Snow Dragon 2, carried out icebreaking operations surrounding Zhongshan Station, a Chinese research base in Antarctica on Friday. The ships will begin unloading operations after reaching the designated anchoring position. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)

Yang Kai (L) and Geng Dong operate China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2 to break the ice, Nov. 29, 2024. Currently on China's 41st Antarctic expedition, research icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon and Snow Dragon 2, carried out icebreaking operations surrounding Zhongshan Station, a Chinese research base in Antarctica on Friday. The ships will begin unloading operations after reaching the designated anchoring position. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 29, 2024 shows China's research icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2. Currently on China's 41st Antarctic expedition, research icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon and Snow Dragon 2, carried out icebreaking operations surrounding Zhongshan Station, a Chinese research base in Antarctica on Friday. The ships will begin unloading operations after reaching the designated anchoring position. (Photo by Chen Dongbin/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 29, 2024 shows an iceberg near the icebreaking path of China's research icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2. Currently on China's 41st Antarctic expedition, research icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon and Snow Dragon 2, carried out icebreaking operations surrounding Zhongshan Station, a Chinese research base in Antarctica on Friday. The ships will begin unloading operations after reaching the designated anchoring position. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)

