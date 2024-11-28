China's mobile phone shipments up 1.8 pct in October

Xinhua) 08:59, November 28, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's mobile phone shipments rose 1.8 percent year on year in October 2024 to over 29.67 million units, according to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

5G mobile phones accounted for 90.1 percent of the October shipments, totaling 26.72 million units, marking an increase of 1.1 percent year on year, said the CAICT, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In the first 10 months of 2024, total cellphone shipments grew by 8.9 percent year on year to 250 million units, data showed.

Domestic brands continued to dominate China's mobile phone market in October -- with shipments surging 30.2 percent to nearly 23.46 million units.

A total of 37 new models hit the domestic market in October, accounting for all new models on the market, the CAICT added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)