Stories of China's high-quality development | Jinjiang in SE China's Fujian becomes entrepreneurial powerhouse

People's Daily Online) 09:21, November 27, 2024

"Being a boss in Jinjiang isn't very impressive because on average one in every seven people is a boss and there is one enterprise for every 21 people," said Zhou Shaoxiong, chairman of the Quanzhou Chamber of Industry and Commerce and founder of the Septwolves clothing brand in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province.

The high density of entrepreneurs in Jinjiang stems from two key factors, according to Zhou. First is the local motto, "Dedicate yourself, and you will win," reflecting the city's entrepreneurial spirit. Second is the productive relationship between government and business, with local authorities acting primarily as facilitators.

Jinjiang's economic success builds on its dual approach: strengthening the public sector while actively supporting private enterprise. The city government has struck a balance between market economy development and public service, creating an environment where both efficient markets and effective governance thrive.

Despite occupying just 0.5 percent of Fujian's land area, Jinjiang contributes more than 6 percent of the province's economic output, establishing itself as a recognized global brand center.

A July 2023 guideline on boosting the growth of the private economy released by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the State Council called for efforts to continuously innovate and enhance the "Jinjiang Experience," highlighting the need to adopt successful practices from various regions and implement effective strategies systematically.

"The defining feature of the drastic changes of Jinjiang is its efforts to earnestly develop the real economy. We are all witnesses and beneficiaries of this process," said Zhou, adding that being a boss isn't what's most impressive. He said the most impressive things are Jinjiang itself, a land where pioneering spirit and dedication are championed, its "trailblazers" and "fighters" in the market economy, and an era that enables the private sector to prosper.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)